12 of Family, Including 2-Month-old Infant Test Positive for Covid-19 in Old Delhi

New Delhi: Twelve members of a family, including a two-month-old child, residing in a containment zone in old Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, official said on Thursday. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

A man in the family, had returned from Uzbekistan last month and had not informed authorities. Later, he started showing COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing and breathless, following which he was tested, they said.

His test came positive recently following which 11 other family members living in Churiwalan area in the Walled City, were also tested, which all came out positive, officials said.

The affected persons in the family include a two-month-old infant, they said. The containment zone has been further sealed after these cases got reported.

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday rose to 2,376 with 50 deaths.

