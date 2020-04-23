Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

12 of Family, Including 2-Month-old Infant Test Positive for Covid-19 in Old Delhi

A man in the family, had returned from Uzbekistan last month and had not informed authorities. Later, he started showing Covid-19 symptoms, like coughing and breathless, following which he was tested, authorities said.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12 of Family, Including 2-Month-old Infant Test Positive for Covid-19 in Old Delhi
Policemen stand in a queue next to a mobile test station for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2A8G96K9YJ

New Delhi: Twelve members of a family, including a two-month-old child, residing in a containment zone in old Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, official said on Thursday. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

A man in the family, had returned from Uzbekistan last month and had not informed authorities. Later, he started showing COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing and breathless, following which he was tested, they said.

His test came positive recently following which 11 other family members living in Churiwalan area in the Walled City, were also tested, which all came out positive, officials said.

The affected persons in the family include a two-month-old infant, they said. The containment zone has been further sealed after these cases got reported.

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday rose to 2,376 with 50 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres