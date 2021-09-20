12 Pairs of Passenger Trains To Start in Bihar After Mega Vaccination Drive

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, in a special drive, Bihar administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country on September 17. A total of 30.67 lakh people were inoculated on the day. The Bihar government had kept a target of inoculating at least 30 lakh people on the day.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after inoculation of 30.67 lakh people with Covid-19 vaccines, congratulated the people of the state for creating a record.

With Coronavirus cases decreasing in Bihar and the state having the highest number of vaccinated people, the Indian Railways has decided to start 12 pairs of MEMU or passenger trains to connect villages with important towns and cities of the state.

“The Indian Railways has decided to start passenger train services in Bihar as a large number of people in the state have been vaccinated. The people will have to strictly follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) while travelling in the trains,” added a senior Indian Railways officer.

Train List

Train Numbering 03383 Gaya-DDU MEMU passenger special from Sept 19 till further notice, will leave Gaya at 06:25 pm and reach Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn at 11:35 pm.

Train numbering 03384 DDU-Gaya MEMU passenger special from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. at 4 AM from September 20 and reach Gaya at 9:45 AM.

Train numbering 05501 Barauni–Samastipur MEMU passenger special will leave Barauni at 07.50 AM every day from September 20 and will reach Samastipur at 09.40 AM.

Train numbering 05502 Samastipur–Barauni MEMU passenger special will leave Samastipur at 08:10 pm every day from September 20 and will reach Barauni at 09:50 pm.

Train numbering 05250 Barauni-Katihar MEMU passenger special will leave Barauni at 03.15 am every day from September 19and will reach Katihar at 08.20 am.

Train numbering 05249 Katihar–Barauni MEMU passenger special will leave Katihar at 05.50 pm every day from September 20 and will reach Barauni at 10.25 pm.

Train numbering 05263 Katihar–Samastipur MEMU passenger special will leave Katihar at 08.35 am every day from September 20 and will reach Samastipur at 03.50 pm.

Train numbering 05264 Samastipur-Katihar MEMU passenger special will leave Samastipur at 12.55 pm every day from September 20 and will reach Katihar at 09.45 pm.

Train numbering 03379 Barauni–Patna MEMU passenger special will leave Barauni at 04.30 am every day from September 19 and will reach Patna at 10.30 am.

Train numbering 03380 Patna–Barauni MEMU passenger special will leave Patna at 08.10 pm every day from September 19 and will reach Barauni at 02.30 am.

Train numbering 05292 Samastipur–Saharsa MEMU passenger special will leave Samastipur at 1.30 hrs every day from September 20 and will arrive at Saharsa at 05.41 pm.

Train numbering 05291 Saharsa–Samastipur MEMU passenger special will leave Saharsa at 04:05 am every day from September 20 and will reach Samastipur at 08.40 am.

Train numbering 03607 Koderma-Barkakana passenger special will leave Koderma at 04:40 pm every day from September 19 and will reach Barkakana at 09.30 pm

Train numbering 03608 Barkakana– Koderma passenger special will leave Barkakana at 05:00 pm every day from September 19 and will arrive at Koderma at 09.30 pm.

Train numbering 03606 Koderma-Maheshmunda passenger special will leave Koderma at 05.30 am every day from September 19 and will arrive at Maheshmunda at 09.05 am.

Train numbering 03605 Maheshmunda-Koderma passenger special will leave Maheshmunda at 09.35 am every day from September 19 and will reach Koderma at 12.45 pm 17.

Train numbering 05533 Darbhanga–Jaynagar passenger special will leave Darbhanga at 06.05 pm every day from September 19 and will reach Jaignar at 08.25 pm.

Train numbering 05534 Jaynagar-Darbhanga passenger special will leave Jaignar at 01.40 pm every day from September 19 and will arrive at Darbhanga at 03.50 pm.

Train numbering 05535 Samastipur–Jaynagar passenger special will leave Samastipur at 05.50 am every day from September 20 and will arrive at Jaiganar at 09.40 am.

Train numbering 05536 Jaynagar-Samastipur passenger special will leave Jainagar at 04:30 pm every day from September 19 and will reach Samastipur at 07:52 pm.

Train numbering 03273 Jhajha–Patna MEMU passenger special will leave Jhajha at 08:30 am every day from September 19 and will reach Patna at 02:30 pm.

Train numbering 03274 Patna–Jhajha MEMU passenger special will leave Patna at 10:05 am every day from September 19 and will arrive at Jhajha at 04.15 pm.

Train numbering 03396 Patna–Islampur MEMU passenger special will leave Patna at 10:35 am every day from September 19 and will reach Islampur at 01:25 pm.

Train numbering 03395 Islampur–Patna MEMU passenger special will leave Islampur at 04.45 pm every day from September 19 and will reach Patna at 07.48 pm

