12 Patients Dead, 22 Surgeries Postponed as Patna Medical College Doctors Go on Strike
The 335 junior doctors of PMCH, who are considered the backbone of the hospital with both OPD and Emergency under their observation, went on protest after one of the staff members was allegedly thrashed by a patient's attendants over accusations of negligence.
Patna: At least 12 patients have died in the last 26 years at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) allegedly due to lack of medical care after junior doctors went on strike.
The injured, Dr Dinanath, had started bleeding from the mouth and was admitted in the ICU, following which the enraged doctors went on a strike, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.
The protest has crippled medical facilities in the hospital with over 160 patients leaving the hospital and opting for other places and 22 surgeries being postponed.
PMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has began negotiations with the striking doctors on the instruction of health minister Mangal Pandey. However, the junior doctors' association has refused to join duty until a concrete step is taken.
Pandey told News18 that meanwhile, nearly 50 doctors from other hospitals have been deputed at PMCH to avoid the crisis. One of the accused has been arrested but striking doctors said the main culprit was still at large.
On Sunday, some attendants of a child from Khagaul insisted on producing complete medical reports of their ward alleging negligence. After a heated discussion, the attendants allegedly thrashed Dr Dinanath, who started bleeding from the mouth and had to be admitted in the ICU.
