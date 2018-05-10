English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 People Killed in UP Thunderstorm, CM Expedites Rescue Operations
Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night.
Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
The toll from a thunderstorm which lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 12, officials said today.
"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night," Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.
One more person died at Hathras, the police said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued directives to expedite the rescue and relief operations on a war footing.
In an official statement here, he asked the ministers in-charge and district magistrates to visit the affected districts. He said all the repair works of the damage caused by the storm must commence at the earliest along with the assessment of the damage.
Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.
Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.
