GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

12 People Killed in UP Thunderstorm, CM Expedites Rescue Operations

Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
12 People Killed in UP Thunderstorm, CM Expedites Rescue Operations
Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
The toll from a thunderstorm which lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 12, officials said today.

"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night," Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

One more person died at Hathras, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued directives to expedite the rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

In an official statement here, he asked the ministers in-charge and district magistrates to visit the affected districts. He said all the repair works of the damage caused by the storm must commence at the earliest along with the assessment of the damage.

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You