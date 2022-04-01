CHANGE LANGUAGE
12 Rohingyas Detained in J&K's Ramban, Had Arrived as Part of Tablighi Group
12 Rohingyas Detained in J&K's Ramban, Had Arrived as Part of Tablighi Group

As per the reports, they were staying as refugees at Bhatindi and Narwal in Jammu for eight years.(Representative image/Reuters)

As per the reports, they were staying as refugees at Bhatindi and Narwal in Jammu for eight years.(Representative image/Reuters)

The 12 members were then sent to jail in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where most of the Rohingyas Muslims, who had illegally entered the union territory, are housed

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 12 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said on Friday. They had arrived at Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi group, the officials said.

The 12 members were then sent to jail in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where most of the Rohingyas Muslims, who had illegally entered the union territory, are housed.

Police identified them as Ameer Hakam, Jaffar Alam, Mohammed Noor, Abul Hasan, Mohammed Alam, Noor Ameen, Noor Hussain, Sayeed Hossain, Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Ismail, Kamal Hussain and Mustafa Hussain. As per the reports, they were staying as refugees at Bhatindi and Narwal in Jammu for eight years.

first published:April 01, 2022, 15:20 IST