Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

12 Slum Dwellers Killed in Malad Wall Collapse After Overnight Downpour

The incident happened at 2 am when a compond wall in Malad East's Pimpripada area collapsed, trapping the people living in shanties adjacent to the wall, under the debris.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
12 Slum Dwellers Killed in Malad Wall Collapse After Overnight Downpour
A wall collapse in Mumbai's Malad East due to heavy rains killed 12 people . (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad area here, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) officials said.

The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris. NDRF officials said that the 12 deceased were people living in the slums.

"Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said. He said that the police is investigating the case.

"Rescue operations is underway and more details are awaited. Over 10 injured are in nearby civic hospital in Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali," he said. Meanwhile, authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

"In the wake of the extreme heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," a civic official said.

The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging in the railway tracks.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram