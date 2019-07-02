Take the pledge to vote

12 States, 18 Cities and 50 Locations: CBI Launches ‘Special Operation’ Against Banking Fraud Accused

A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said.

"In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior official said.

"A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials," the official added. The search operation is still on, they said.

