12 Tablighi Jamaat Members from Bangladesh Booked in UP for Foreigners Act Violation

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
12 Tablighi Jamaat Members from Bangladesh Booked in UP for Foreigners Act Violation
Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2TUF9TB3VV

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladesh citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.

They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.

Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward.

