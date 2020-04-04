12 Tablighi Jamaat Members from Bangladesh Booked in UP for Foreigners Act Violation
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, police said.
Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2TUF9TB3VV
New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladesh citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said.
They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said.
Police said they have also booked two more persons who had sheltered them after the 12 people were found in a mosque at Bhasani village and were later shifted to the quarantine ward.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Another WhatsApp Forward': Netizens Troll Amitabh Bachchan For Saying Homeopathy May Cure Corona
- Premier League Suspended Indefinitely, Will Return Only When 'Safe and Appropriate'; Push for Wage Cut
- Amber Fossil Shows Two Trapped Flies that Died while Mating 41 Million Years Ago
- Zoom Founder Apologises for App's Elaborate Privacy Issues, Reveals Plans for Future
- Facebook Messenger Gets Windows And macOS Apps; Group Video Chats Will be Fun