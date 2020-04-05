12 Tabligi Jamaat Members from Nepal Booked for Defying Lockdown Orders in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The twelve were quarantined at a local mosque under Kotwali police station area some day ago but were found violating the lockdown orders, police said.
Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2SUF9AFGS6
Muzaffarnagar: Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal who were quarantined at a mosque here were on Saturday booked for allegedly violating the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said.
The twelve were quarantined at a local mosque under Kotwali police station area some day ago but were found violating the lockdown orders, they said.
A case under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them, police said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Makes Banana Bread, Sister Shaheen Bakes Cake in Self-quarantine
- Guess Who Keanu Reeves Credits For Raising 'John Wick' Bar
- Selena Gomez Reveals She has Bipolar Disorder During Instagram Chat with Miley Cyrus
- Smriti Mandhana Hosted a Q&A Session on Twitter and it Turned Out to be a Laugh Riot
- Zoom Video Conferencing and its Unending Privacy and Security Issues: The Full Timeline