Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

12 Tabligi Jamaat Members from Nepal Booked for Defying Lockdown Orders in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The twelve were quarantined at a local mosque under Kotwali police station area some day ago but were found violating the lockdown orders, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12 Tabligi Jamaat Members from Nepal Booked for Defying Lockdown Orders in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC2SUF9AFGS6

Muzaffarnagar: Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal who were quarantined at a mosque here were on Saturday booked for allegedly violating the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said.

The twelve were quarantined at a local mosque under Kotwali police station area some day ago but were found violating the lockdown orders, they said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    890,599

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,201,964

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    246,638

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,727

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres