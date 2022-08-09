Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked in a molestation case, led the police on a wild goose chase through Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar for four days before being nabbed on Tuesday. Tyagi, who was on the run after a video of him abusing a woman at a Noida housing complex went viral last week, was arrested today from Shradhapuri area of Meerut-Dehradun bypass.

A total of four people, including Shrikant Tyagi, were arrested by Noida Police’s Special Task Force (STF). Tyagi has identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti, a claim refuted by BJP leaders.

Speaking on Tyagi’s arrest, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh informed that 12 police teams were constituted to nab the accused. He said the police teams were tracking him continuously but Tyagi was using radio and electronic silence to hide himself from surveillance.

The police official said that the accused visited Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar before being arrested. “He (Shrinkant Tyagi) was rapidly changing his location as well as his vehicles That’s why he managed to hide himself for four days. It was challenging assignment for us. We overcame all the challenges. Human intel and technical intel was used to track him. His associates Nakul Tyagi, Sanjay and a driver named Rahul were helping him,” Singh said.

“It is the police which reached out to victim first. Had she contacted us on time, we would have caught him,” he added.

Tyagi was brought to Noida Police Commissioner’s office on Tuesday evening. After the medical examination, he will be produced before the court.

The police said five cars– Two Toyota Fortuner, two Tata Safari and a Honda Civic were recovered from him. All the vehicles recovered from him had number plate of special series. For each number, he spent at least Rs 1,10,000, the police commissioner added.

The police have already registered a case against Tyagi over irregularities related to vehicles recovered from his residence.

Singh said Tyagi has ‘MLA’ sticker on one of his vehicles. “He (Tyagi) says this sticker was given to him by his old political colleague Swami Prasad Maurya. We are verifying this info. His driver had painted the UP Government emblem on the car number plate. Probe is on under the Gangster Act,” the Noida CP added.

The police commissioner also said that security was being provided to the accused till 2020 in Ghaziabad and the matter is being investigated.

Shrikant Tyagi was seen abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society last week and was absconding after videos of the incident went viral. He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over the spat with the co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured people of a strict action against Tyagi.

“Our government will not spare any criminal. In this matter also our government and police are moving seriously and will take strict action,” news agency ANI quoted Pathak as saying.

Bulldozers were on Monday sent to Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 where Shrikant Tyagi had abused and assaulted the woman. The JCBs, on Noida administration’s orders, demolished illegal constructions at Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex.

