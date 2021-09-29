12 United Liberation of Bodoland Cadres Surrender in Assam; CM Sarma Extends Welcome

A total of 12 cadres of the newly formed insurgent group, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB), on Wednesday surrendered with a cache of arms in Assam, a senior police officer said. The insurgents surrendered near the India-Bhutan border in Udalguri district and were brought to Dimakuchi police station for completing necessary formalities, Special Director General of Police-cum-IGP (BTAD) L R Bishnoi told PTI.

“Among them, self-styled Kokrajhar district commander-in-chief’ of ULB Pinjit is there. The cadres also deposited some arms, he said. With this development, all members of the ULB have surrendered, Bishnoi said. The police had earlier arrested 12 cadres of the outfit and two ULB insurgents had died in an encounter, Bishnoi added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from path of militancy, all the cadres of newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today. “We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam," Sarma added.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro appreciated the decision of the ULB cadres to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

