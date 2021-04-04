12-year-old Boy Dies after 'Fight' with Teenager over PUBG in Mangalore, Body Found Day Later

A 12-year-old boy’s body was found on Sunday morning in Mangalore’s Ullal city hours after he went missing. The boy’s parents had filed a complaint on Saturday after he did not return home at night. His body was found around 7am covered with banana leaves and coconut fronds. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused in the case is a 17-year-old boy whom he had met online and with whom the class 6 student used to play PUBG.

During interrogation, he said that around 9pm last night, the boys met and started playing the game in person. He said this they did because most of the times, when they played online, he used to the win and the younger boy accused him of cheating. “Three months ago, we met near a cell phone shop. He told me ‘you are using someone else to play for you and that is why you win. It’s cheating. Let’s play sitting next to each other and we will know who wins’.”

On Saturday, after the teenager lost the game, they got into a fight. The teenager told police that the deceased first pushed him and threw a small stone at him. He then retaliated by throwing a bigger stone at the 12-year-old who collapsed and started bleeding. As he could not figure out what to do next, dragged him to a side of the road and went home.

The deceased’s parents said they used to give him the phone to PUBG. His friends also said they knew about his playing the game with the elder boy.

A police officer said, “We are investigating whether he told his parents anything and they were aware of any of the activities.”

Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the case was extremely unfortunate and parents much keep track of their children’s online addictions. “Such a tragedy over a game. Parents should stop their kids from playing such games. Here the accused may have had a temporary tiff. It was not as if there was any major rivalry or enmity or property dispute. It is a silly tiff over a PUBG game and a life is lost.”

“There are many variants in PUBG, we have to verify this,” he added. The accused is a 17/18-year-old. Need to check his records. His parents are from Uttar Pradesh and had settled here many years ago. He can speak in four-five languages, sharp and intelligent. Need to investigate what happened. We will do a thorough probe. When kids get addicted or get in touch with strangers over games, parents must track. Such things can happen to any of us, our children. Earlier, the Blue Whale challenge had led to suicides. Now, a murder. Young lives are being lost for such games and it is tragic,” Kumar said.