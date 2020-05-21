12-year-old Boy Injured in House Collapse at Kashmir's Nawal Kadal Encounter Site Succumbs

A 12-year-old boy injured on Tuesday after a house collapsed at encounter site in Srinagar has succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

According to details, Basim Aijaz of Chota Bazar Karan Nagar, Srinagar was injured at Nawa Kadal encounter site in a house collapse after the encounter got over.

The class 7 student was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

On Tuesday two militants including top Hizbul militant Junaid Sehrai were killed in a 12-hour long gun battle with security forces.