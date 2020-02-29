Take the pledge to vote

12-year-old Boy Jumps to Death After Dad Gifts Tablet He Wanted to Elder Brother

Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
12-year-old Boy Jumps to Death After Dad Gifts Tablet He Wanted to Elder Brother
Image for representation

Hyderabad: Upset over his father giving a tab he wanted to his elder brother, a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of their apartment here on Saturday, police said.

Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling.

As he was going out, the youngster rushed to the fifth floor of the building, climbed atop a water tank and leaped to his death, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.

