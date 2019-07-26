Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

12-year-old Boy Kills Self at Home in Gwalior After Returning from Exam

The deceased's father said he was looking happy and did not talk about any kind of problem while discussing his preparation for the next paper.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
12-year-old Boy Kills Self at Home in Gwalior After Returning from Exam
Representative image.
Loading...

Gwalior: The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging at his house here, police said on Friday. The boy, Mridul Yadav, a student of Class VII, was found hanging on Thursday evening, police said.

"The boy lived with his parents in their three-storey house. He was alone in the ground floor room at the time of the incident, while his father, Prem Singh Yadav, was on the third floor. His mother was not at home," Gola Ka Mandir Police Station in-charge Hira Singh Chouhan said."

After Mridul's father came down to the ground floor room, he spotted the boy hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta (stole). A stool was also kept there," he added.

He rushed his son to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Chouhan said, adding that the police sent the body for autopsy on Friday and its report is awaited.

According to police, they are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a case of accidental death.

"Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident and statements of the family members will be recorded," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Yadav said Mridul was his only son. According to him, the boy had returned home after giving an exam of English subject on Thursday morning and was preparing for his next exam.

He said Mridul was looking happy and did not talk about any kind of problem while discussing his preparation for the next paper.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram