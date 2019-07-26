12-year-old Boy Kills Self at Home in Gwalior After Returning from Exam

Gwalior: The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging at his house here, police said on Friday. The boy, Mridul Yadav, a student of Class VII, was found hanging on Thursday evening, police said.

"The boy lived with his parents in their three-storey house. He was alone in the ground floor room at the time of the incident, while his father, Prem Singh Yadav, was on the third floor. His mother was not at home," Gola Ka Mandir Police Station in-charge Hira Singh Chouhan said."

After Mridul's father came down to the ground floor room, he spotted the boy hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta (stole). A stool was also kept there," he added.

He rushed his son to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Chouhan said, adding that the police sent the body for autopsy on Friday and its report is awaited.

According to police, they are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a case of accidental death.

"Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident and statements of the family members will be recorded," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Yadav said Mridul was his only son. According to him, the boy had returned home after giving an exam of English subject on Thursday morning and was preparing for his next exam.

He said Mridul was looking happy and did not talk about any kind of problem while discussing his preparation for the next paper.