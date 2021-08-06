12-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death By Stray Dogs in Saharanpur

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Friday. The incident took place when Sadab was playing outside his house in Padli village under Mirzapur police station jurisdiction. A pack of dogs attacked the boy and tried to drag him away.

“On hearing his cries for help we rushed out of our houses. To our shock, we saw Sadab was on the ground and a pack of dogs were biting him and trying to drag him away,” said a villager.

He added that with great difficulty they managed to chase the dogs away. Family members with help of locals rushed Sadab to a nearby private hospital. The doctors of the hospital declared Sadab to be brought dead.

According to a doctor of the private hospital, Sadab had suffered several fatal dog bites in his body. “The dogs had pulled out flesh from his body,” added the doctor.

Village head Mohammad Kamil said this is not the first time when stray dogs have attacked people in the area. “We have requested the district administration to cage the stray dogs. Every time we only get assurance and the dogs roam free in the streets,” added Kalim.

The police have sent the child’s body for autopsy and registered a case under unnatural death.

Several cases of attacks by feral dogs have been reported from across Uttar Pradesh. Stray dogs had last year killed a six-year-old girl in neighbouring village Kishanpur in the month of April. In June 2019, strays had mauled two children, one aged 28 days and the other 3 months, to death in Saharanpur district within 48 hours. According to government data, around 12 children in various incidents were mauled to death by the feral dogs in UP in the year 2018.

