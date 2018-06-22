English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
12-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead for Plucking Mangoes from Orchard in Bihar
The boy was playing in Shergarh village and had reportedly entered the orchard to pluck mangoes when the owner allegedly fired at him in a fit of rage.
(Image used for representation)
PATNA: A 12-year-old child died after being shot in the head reportedly for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar’s Khagaria area on Thursday.
The boy was playing in Shergarh village and had reportedly entered the orchard to pluck mangoes when the owner allegedly fired at him in a fit of rage.
Other children were also present at the spot when the incident took place and informed the villagers about the same.
Deepak Kumar, in-charge of the Gogri police station in a statement to The Indian Express said the police were looking for the orchard owner who is absconding. He added that it is strange that a person keeps a pistol to watch over an orchard.
The police have sent the boy’s body for post mortem and investigations are underway, an officer told news agency ANI.
“We have searched the suspect’s home and operations are on to arrest him. A case has also been registered,” he said, adding that there was no known enmity between the families.
Police were also probing if someone at the orchard was wielding a firearm which accidentally went off.
