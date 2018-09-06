English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12-Year-Old Dalit Boy Beaten to Death for Bursting Balloon in UP Temple
The boy, who was attacked by five minors, complained of severe stomach ache the same night and later passed away at the district hospital.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
A 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by five boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district for bursting a balloon decorated at a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.
The deceased’s friend, who was present on the spot during the attack, said the boys mercilessly thrashed the 12-year-old in Nadroi village when a balloon he had touched burst, the Times of India reported.
He said he rushed to inform his friend’s mother about the incident, who ran to the temple to find her son lying on the ground. At 2.30 the same night, the victim started complaining about a severe stomach ache and his mother took him to a local clinic. However, when he did not get any relief, he was referred to the district hospital where he passed away.
A case has been registered against the five minors under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.
The 12-year-old’s mother is a labourer by profession and her husband had passed away eight years ago. The victim was the youngest of the four siblings, three brothers and one sister.
The deceased’s friend, who was present on the spot during the attack, said the boys mercilessly thrashed the 12-year-old in Nadroi village when a balloon he had touched burst, the Times of India reported.
He said he rushed to inform his friend’s mother about the incident, who ran to the temple to find her son lying on the ground. At 2.30 the same night, the victim started complaining about a severe stomach ache and his mother took him to a local clinic. However, when he did not get any relief, he was referred to the district hospital where he passed away.
A case has been registered against the five minors under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.
The 12-year-old’s mother is a labourer by profession and her husband had passed away eight years ago. The victim was the youngest of the four siblings, three brothers and one sister.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Facebook and Twitter Come to Terms With Their Importance in Politics
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...