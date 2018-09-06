GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
12-Year-Old Dalit Boy Beaten to Death for Bursting Balloon in UP Temple

The boy, who was attacked by five minors, complained of severe stomach ache the same night and later passed away at the district hospital.

Updated:September 6, 2018, 10:40 PM IST
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
A 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by five boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district for bursting a balloon decorated at a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The deceased’s friend, who was present on the spot during the attack, said the boys mercilessly thrashed the 12-year-old in Nadroi village when a balloon he had touched burst, the Times of India reported.

He said he rushed to inform his friend’s mother about the incident, who ran to the temple to find her son lying on the ground. At 2.30 the same night, the victim started complaining about a severe stomach ache and his mother took him to a local clinic. However, when he did not get any relief, he was referred to the district hospital where he passed away.

A case has been registered against the five minors under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The 12-year-old’s mother is a labourer by profession and her husband had passed away eight years ago. The victim was the youngest of the four siblings, three brothers and one sister.
