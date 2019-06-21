Take the pledge to vote

12-year-old Dalit Girl Abducted While Sleeping, Later Killed in UP

Police said whether the girl, belonging to the Dalit community, was raped or not will be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
12-year-old Dalit Girl Abducted While Sleeping, Later Killed in UP
Photo for representation only.
Unnao: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later killed while she was sleeping with her family members outside their house in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday at a village under Safipur Police Station limits, they said.

Police said whether the girl, belonging to the Dalit community, was raped or not will be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the girl's family members could not find her when they woke up on Friday morning.

In a complaint, the girl's father said she was sleeping along with other family members outside the house and was with them till 3 am.

He said they found the girl missing when they woke up in the morning.

They started a search for the girl in the morning and found her blood-stained body outside the village, police said.

Lucknow Range Inspector General SK Bhagat, who reached the spot, said that four teams have been formed, and the case will be solved soon.

"The police has got strong clues. After seeing the dog squad, a neighbour of the deceased girl was seen fleeing the spot," he said, and added that whether the girl was raped or not, will be clear in the post-mortem examination.

