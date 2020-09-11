12-year-old Girl Abducted, Raped by 2 Men in UP's Maharajganj

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Shyamdewra area of the district on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the two men came to the girl's house and took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, police said.

The accused, who live in the same village, have been identified as Arman and Amit Chaudary, SPRohit Singh Sajwan said.

Based on the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical check-up, the SP added.