12-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Four Men in Kolkata
According to the complainant, the four men intoxicated her and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore.
Representative image.
Kolkata: A 12-year-old girl studying in class VII was allegedly gang-raped by four youths including two of her close friends, all in their 20s, when she accompanied them to a birthday party, police said.
According to the complainant, the four men intoxicated her and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her on Thursday evening. All four perpetrators were arrested on Friday and a case of gang-rape and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was slapped against them.
Amarjit Chowpal, 21, Manoj Sharma, 22, Vikas Mallick, 25, and Ritwik Ram, 25, are school dropouts. Chowpal and Sharma, who reside in a slum in Parnashree, had befriended the girl. All four will be presented before the city sessions court on Saturday.
