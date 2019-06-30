Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

12-year-old Girl in Nagpur Hangs Self After Watching Suicide Videos Online

Shikha Rathod, a resident of Hansapuri area here, had seen some suicide-related YouTube videos on her father's mobile phone, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
12-year-old Girl in Nagpur Hangs Self After Watching Suicide Videos Online
Representative image.
Loading...

Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself here in Maharashtra after apparently watching suicide videos on YouTube, a police official said on Sunday.

Shikha Rathod, a resident of Hansapuri area here, had seen some suicide-related YouTube videos on her father's mobile phone, he said.

She had also told about those videos to her mother, who never thought that the girl would end her life, he said.

Around 4 pm on Saturday, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan by using an elastic rope at her home, the official said.

Her younger sister saw her hanging and immediately informed their mother.

The girl was rushed to a government hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram