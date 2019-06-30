12-year-old Girl in Nagpur Hangs Self After Watching Suicide Videos Online
Shikha Rathod, a resident of Hansapuri area here, had seen some suicide-related YouTube videos on her father's mobile phone, police said.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself here in Maharashtra after apparently watching suicide videos on YouTube, a police official said on Sunday.
Shikha Rathod, a resident of Hansapuri area here, had seen some suicide-related YouTube videos on her father's mobile phone, he said.
She had also told about those videos to her mother, who never thought that the girl would end her life, he said.
Around 4 pm on Saturday, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan by using an elastic rope at her home, the official said.
Her younger sister saw her hanging and immediately informed their mother.
The girl was rushed to a government hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the official said.
The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered.
