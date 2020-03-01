Take the pledge to vote

12-year-old Girl Raped and Hanged from Tree in Assam, Seven Students Held

The accused, all of them High School Leaving Certificate examinees, after the test had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, a senior officer said.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
Tezpur: Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime. The incident happened on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said.

A senior police officer said the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were on the run, but were nabbed by a police team.

The accused after the examination had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said. The body was found on Saturday.

