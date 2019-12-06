12-year-old Girl Raped at Her Home in Kerala's Kottayam District; Accused on the Run

Kottayam: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home in Kanjirappally in the district, police said here on Friday. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, police said, but declined to give more details.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home after returning from school. The accused reached her home at 4.30om, introducing himself as her brother's friend and asked for water to drink.

He then forced his way into the house and raped the girl, police said. The girl, an eighth standard student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

