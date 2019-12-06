12-year-old Girl Raped at Her Home in Kerala's Kottayam District; Accused on the Run
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home in Kanjirappally after returning from school. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, said police.
Representative image.
Kottayam: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home in Kanjirappally in the district, police said here on Friday. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, police said, but declined to give more details.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl was alone at her home after returning from school. The accused reached her home at 4.30om, introducing himself as her brother's friend and asked for water to drink.
He then forced his way into the house and raped the girl, police said. The girl, an eighth standard student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Do We Need a Judiciary in Place When We Have Real-life 'Singhams'?
- Hyderabad Encounter: Petition Filed in NHRC Seeking Autopsy of Bodies of the Rape Accused
- Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photoshoot, See Pics
- Vikas Gupta Confirms Entry in Bigg Boss 13 with New Instagram Post?
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli