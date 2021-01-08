News18 Logo

12-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside Her House in UP Village, Say Police
1-MIN READ

12-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside Her House in UP Village, Say Police

Representative image.

Representative image.

The accused, who is from the same neighbourhood in Malira village, entered the victim's house on Thursday night when she was sleeping and raped her, Station House Officer of the local police station Anil Kapervan said.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man while she was sleeping inside her house in a village here, police said on Friday. The accused, who is from the same neighbourhood in Malira village, entered the victim's house on Thursday night when she was sleeping and raped her, Station House Officer of the local police station Anil Kapervan said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who is at large, the officer added.


