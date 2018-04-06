12-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Jumps From Terrace to Escape Molestation Bid

A 12-year-old girl jumped from the terrace of a building to escape a molester. The shocking incident happened at Alkapuri area of Nalasopara in Palghar district, near Mumbai.The incident took place on April 3.The girl, who is seriously injured, is being treated at Niar hospital in Mumbai.According to reports, a man approached the victim at around 11am on April 3. He asked her an address and also wanted her to guide him. When the victim reached the building, the man tried to touch her.The victim climbed up the terrace of the four-storied building to escape him, but he followed her to the terrace and tried to catch her.Scared by his actions, the victim jumped off the terrace to escape the molester.According to an eye witness, he saw the girl jumping from the terrace, he immediately pulled a sheet of canvas to save her."I was working here when a footwear fell from above, when I looked up I saw a girl who was about to jump. I gathered two co-workers and we tried to catch the girl with the help of a canvas sheet," said the eye-witness.Inspector KD Kolhe, of the Tulinj police station, recorded the victim's statement."The victim told us that a stranger tried to molest her, so she jumped from the terrace. She has suffered a fracture. We have registered a complaint against an unknown person under Section 354B of IPC and POCSO act," said Kolhe.The alleged molester is still at large. Police are gathering footage from surrounding areas to find the culprit.