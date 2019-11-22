12-year-old Kerala Student Dead after Flying Makeshift Cricket Bat Hits His Head

Mavelikkara (Kerala): In a freak accident, a 12-year-old school boy died on Friday after being accidentally hit by a makeshift cricket bat that slipped out of the hands of a player, police said on Friday.

The flying wooden makeshift bat hit the sixth standard student Navneet on the back of his head while he was outside the ground, the police said told PTI.

The boy was going to a tap to wash his hands after having lunch when the bat hit him.

"We came to know that the student died after being hit by a makeshift bat. We have started investigation into the matter," police said.

A member of the parents teachers association (PTA) of the Chunakkara government higher secondary school said the child became unconscious after the accident.

"We gave him first aid. He was not opening his eyes. We took him to a hospital but the doctors referred him to the taluk hospital, but he died en route," the PTA member said.

