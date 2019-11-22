Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

12-year-old Kerala Student Dead after Flying Makeshift Cricket Bat Hits His Head

The 6th standard student had finished his lunch and was going to wash his hands when a cricket bat made out of wood slipped out of the hands of a boy who was playing came flying and hit the back side of his head.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12-year-old Kerala Student Dead after Flying Makeshift Cricket Bat Hits His Head
Representative image.

Mavelikkara (Kerala): In a freak accident, a 12-year-old school boy died on Friday after being accidentally hit by a makeshift cricket bat that slipped out of the hands of a player, police said on Friday.

The flying wooden makeshift bat hit the sixth standard student Navneet on the back of his head while he was outside the ground, the police said told PTI.

The boy was going to a tap to wash his hands after having lunch when the bat hit him.

"We came to know that the student died after being hit by a makeshift bat. We have started investigation into the matter," police said.

A member of the parents teachers association (PTA) of the Chunakkara government higher secondary school said the child became unconscious after the accident.

"We gave him first aid. He was not opening his eyes. We took him to a hospital but the doctors referred him to the taluk hospital, but he died en route," the PTA member said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram