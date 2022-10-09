12-year-old Rape Survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Delivers Baby

A 12-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby boy at the medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The medical college administration confirmed that the mother and the child were healthy.

Medical college principal Dr R.K. Gupta said that the girl, a Class 7 student, who lives in Ghaziabad’s Khoda police station area, was admitted to the medical college on October 1 and she gave birth through C-Section.

Her family members told reporters that a 19-year-old boy living in their apartment had threatened and raped her multiple times. His brother aged 21, too, had raped her after threatening that they will kill her parents if she did not heed to their demand.

The family also alleged that a 16-year-old girl living with the two brothers had handed the survivor over to another man for money, who also took sexual advantage of her.

After the survivor’s relatives learnt about her trauma, they lodged a police complaint. The survivor’s parents have sought capital punishment for the accused.

According to the family, the survivor did not exhibit any sign of pregnancy and she remained normal till the time of delivery. While bringing her to the hospital, she was told that she had a kidney stone and that she had to undergo a surgical procedure.

Inspector in-charge of Khoda police station Altaf Ansari said the family had lodged a complaint on September 5 against the two brothers, the girl living with them, and a 35-year-old man.

All of them have been arrested and a chargesheet has been filed against them in the court, he said.

