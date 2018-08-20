English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
12-Year-Old Raped Allegedly by Father Gives Birth, Accused Arrested
The girl's parents were separated and her father allegedly raped her on more than one occasion when she paid him a visit.
Representational Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her father, has given birth to a baby in Surat’s Civil Hospital.
Police said the girl’s parents had separated and she stayed with her mother in Kakrapar, while her father put up in Vyara.
They said the girl often went to meet her father and it was during such visits that he raped her. On June 27, the girl told her mother about the ordeal after which she filed a police complaint. The man was immediately arrested from Songadh and booked for rape under sections of the POCSO Act. He is in jail at present.
The incidents of crimes against women, especially minors, have been on the rise. A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her 20-year-old cousin in Katangi town, around 40km from Jabalpur district headquarter, police said on Monday.
In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Maudaha area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Police said the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with a sweet and raped her.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
Police said the girl’s parents had separated and she stayed with her mother in Kakrapar, while her father put up in Vyara.
They said the girl often went to meet her father and it was during such visits that he raped her. On June 27, the girl told her mother about the ordeal after which she filed a police complaint. The man was immediately arrested from Songadh and booked for rape under sections of the POCSO Act. He is in jail at present.
The incidents of crimes against women, especially minors, have been on the rise. A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her 20-year-old cousin in Katangi town, around 40km from Jabalpur district headquarter, police said on Monday.
In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Maudaha area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Police said the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with a sweet and raped her.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Infinix Quiet X Review: Budget Pricing And Fine Performance Do The Trick
- Fardeen Khan is All Smiles in New Photos As He Steps Out for Lunch Date With Wife
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...