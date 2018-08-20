GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

12-Year-Old Raped Allegedly by Father Gives Birth, Accused Arrested

The girl's parents were separated and her father allegedly raped her on more than one occasion when she paid him a visit.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
12-Year-Old Raped Allegedly by Father Gives Birth, Accused Arrested
Representational Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her father, has given birth to a baby in Surat’s Civil Hospital.

Police said the girl’s parents had separated and she stayed with her mother in Kakrapar, while her father put up in Vyara.

They said the girl often went to meet her father and it was during such visits that he raped her. On June 27, the girl told her mother about the ordeal after which she filed a police complaint. The man was immediately arrested from Songadh and booked for rape under sections of the POCSO Act. He is in jail at present.

The incidents of crimes against women, especially minors, have been on the rise. A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her 20-year-old cousin in Katangi town, around 40km from Jabalpur district headquarter, police said on Monday.

In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Maudaha area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Police said the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with a sweet and raped her.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...