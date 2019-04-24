Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, Probe Underway

The survivor, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place in Old Grain Mandi premises under Bundi city police station limits.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, Probe Underway
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Kota (Rajasthan): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Rajasthan's Bundi district Wednesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place in Old Grain Mandi premises under Bundi city police station limits but approached police with her uncle only Wednesday, they said.

The accused, Jagdish Khateek, is a resident of Shiv Colony, Undaliya ki Dungeri, Bundi, SHO, Bundi city police station, Ghanshyam Meena said.

The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father's friend and frequently visited her home and alleged that he lured her with sweet edibles and took her to an isolated place where he raped her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed and the procedure to lodge a rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is underway, Sub-Inspector of Bundi Mahila police station Mukeshi Meena said
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram