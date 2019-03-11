12 Years After Blast, Court to Pronounce Verdict in Samjhauta Express Case Today

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Samjhauta Express blast case, 12 years after improvised explosive devices (IEDs) set off blasts on board the train, killing 68 people.The agency in its charge sheet said the act was committed using IEDs and inflammable substances, which caused blasts and fire in two coaches of the train in Haryana on the night of February 18, 2007. Two unexploded suitcase bombs were found in other compartments of the train.In its charge sheet, NIA named eight persons as the accused. Only four — Naba Kumar Sarkar, or Swami Aseemanand (out on bail); Lokesh Sharma (in judicial custody); Kamal Chauhan (in judicial custody); and Rajinder Chaudhary (in judicial custody) — will appear before the court on Monday when the verdict will be pronounced.