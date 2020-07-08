INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

12-yr-old Boy Dies After Pick-up Van Runs Over Him in Bengal; Agitators Torch Traffic Police Motorbike

Kolkata Police Image for representation.

Kolkata Police Image for representation.

Angry locals blocked the national highway and torched a traffic police motorbike, alleging that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the traffic police personnel deployed near the accident site.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Share this:

A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Laxmipara tea estate in Banarhat area around 11.30 am, an officer said, adding that the driver fled the spot with the vehicle.

Angry locals blocked the national highway and torched a traffic police motorbike, alleging that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the traffic police personnel deployed near the accident site, he said.

They also vandalised several vehicles that got stranded on the busy highway due to the agitation, the officer

said.

A huge police contingent was deployed in the area, he said.

The agitators lifted the blockade a few hours later after being persuaded by senior police officers to do so, the officer added.

Next Story
Loading