12-yr-old Gujarat Girl Gangraped Over a Year, Father Tells Cops 'Her Mother Had Brought 3 Men'

The victim has told police that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her.

PTI

December 8, 2019
People protest against rape. (File photo: PTI)

Bhavnagar: Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over a year, while the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and an FIR was lodged on Saturday, an official said, adding that the victim was 12 years old. "The victim's father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime.

The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her," he said. He identified the arrested three as Shanti Dhandhukiya (46), Babubhai Sartanpara (43) and Chandresh Sartanpara (32).

