12-yr-old Gujarat Girl Gangraped Over a Year, Father Tells Cops 'Her Mother Had Brought 3 Men'
The victim has told police that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her.
People protest against rape. (File photo: PTI)
Bhavnagar: Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over a year, while the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police on Sunday.
The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and an FIR was lodged on Saturday, an official said, adding that the victim was 12 years old. "The victim's father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime.
The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her," he said. He identified the arrested three as Shanti Dhandhukiya (46), Babubhai Sartanpara (43) and Chandresh Sartanpara (32).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta Gives 'Frock ka Shock' in Mini Dress, Netizens Impressed
- Karnataka Women's League: Kickstart FC Beat Parikrma FC to Strengthen Hold on Top Spot
- Star Rated: NASA To Start a 'Robot Hotel' Outside the International Space Station
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting
- 'Wish Indians Were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass