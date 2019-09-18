120 Doon Police Officials Down with Dengue, 100 Teams Begin Awareness Programmes

At least 120 police personnel have been diagnosed with dengue. The police department also conducted an awareness gathering at Police Line on Tuesday.

During the gathering, it was decided that 100 teams will be created with personnel of Municipal Corporation of Dehradun (MCD), health department, education department, non-governmental organisations and police department, who will be conducting a door to door awareness campaign in all 100 municipal wards with the help of the local councilor concerned, Daily Pioneer reported.

Speaking about the same, District Magistrate (DM) C Ravishankar said that the increasing number of dengue patients is a cause of concern, which is why they are encouraging common people to take preventive measures from their ends as well. He further added that Information boards will be put up in all wards with the number and designation of local councilors, local officer of health, revenue and police department.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arun Mohan Joshi further added that it is not one department's responsibility to take preventive measures against dengue and that all departments and common people need to come together to adopt the measures in their daily life to fight dengue.

Furthermore, Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Gupta went on to remind that dengue virus is mostly prevalent in the monsoon season from July to October.

Notably, he added that the main symptoms of this disease are chronic fever and headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pain and that for fever one can take paracetamol, but avoid the use of aspirin.

The dengue mosquitoes usually bite during the day time, so as a precautionary measure one should wear full sleeves clothes.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ said that the increased number of dengue patients has created a panic like situation among the citizens, but awareness and preventive measures such as fogging are being taken by the MCD, reported Daily Pioneer. He further added that citizens should ensure that they keep changing stored water every two days.

The report further stated that district police department has made Circle Officer (city) Shekhar Suyal nodal officer of this awareness drive and that a Sub-Inspector and four other police personnel will be part of each team.

