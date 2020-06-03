INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

120 Shanties Gutted in Fire Again at Tughlaqabad Slums, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area today. (Image: News18)

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area today. (Image: News18)

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted 120 huts.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Share this:

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted 120 huts.

This is the second fire incident in a week's time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading