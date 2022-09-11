1,200 Gifts Received by PM Including Those from CWG Medal Winners to be Auctioned on Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — keeping with the tradition — will celebrate his 72nd birthday on September 17 by auctioning over 1,200 items that were gifted to him through the years and the proceeds would go to the Namami Gange Mission.

This is the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts, mementos to mark PM Modi’s birthday. The auction will begin on 17th September and go on till October 2. The auction will be conducted through web portal pmmementos.gov.in.

The gifts and mementos included those given to the Prime Minister by people from different walks of life including sportspersons and politicians. The prices of the 1000+ items range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh.

A special exhibition of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Modi has begun at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. This time the most expensive gifts are from the Indian players who won at the CWG Games and in the Paralympic Games.

Official of National Gallery of Modern Art(NGMA) said, “It is an honour to showcase this collection of over 1,000 objects received as gifts, which will now be on show for the general public. All these collector’s items will go under the hammer from 17th September and anyone can bid and acquire these historic gift items”.

The list of gifts includes a statue of Rani Kamlapati gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and a trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The items that are to be auctioned also include a statue of goddess Mahalaxmi, situated at Kolhapur, gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and a wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Additionally, the special prototype statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate, which Prime Minister inaugurated will also be auctioned at the base price of 5 lakhs.

The first e-auction was launched by the Prime Minister’s Office in January 2019. As in the past, the funds raised through the auction will contribute to worthy cause and for the flagship project of the Union Government.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here