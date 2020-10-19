1,201 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Fatalities In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported 1,201 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,51,234 while eight more fatalities raised the COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 1,648, a health bulletin showed. Of the fatalities, one each was from Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Panchkula, Hisar, Panipat and Gurugram districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

On Sunday, the state had reported no COVID-19 related fatality for the first time in the past four-and-a-half months. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases on Monday included Gurugram (228), Faridabad (153), Rohtak (129), Rewari (132) and Hisar (118).

Active cases in the state currently are 10,075 while the recovery rate was 92.25 percent.

