1,206 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Haryana's Tally To 1,36,115

Chandigarh: A total of 1,206 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana’s infection tally to 1,36,115 on Tuesday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 1,509, the health department’s daily bulletin said. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (266) and Faridabad (148), it said.

Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Hisar and Yamunanagar; two each from Gurgaon, Sonipat, Panipat; and one each from Jind, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa, according to the bulletin. Currently, there are 11,320 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The state’s recovery rate stands at 90.57 per cent, the bulletin stated..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor