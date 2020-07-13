1,246 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Take Delhi's Tally to 1,13,740, Death Toll Now at 3,411

Delhi on Monday recorded 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infection cases in the national capital to 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 91,312 people have recovered, more than four times the number of active cases which stand at 19,017. A total of 1,344 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 3,860 RT-PCR and 8,311 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

Currently, 4,309 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,253 beds, 2,148 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,217 and 144 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 544 total beds. Over 11,170 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 658, recording an increase of 199 over three days. The number shot up after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.