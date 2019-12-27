Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

125 Crore Residents of India Now Have Aadhaar, Says UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India currently receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar update requests daily.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
125 Crore Residents of India Now Have Aadhaar, Says UIDAI
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday said 125 crore residents of India now have Aadhaar.

"The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception," an official statement said here.

The UIDAI said a new milestone has been achieved by the Aadhaar project, that of crossing of the 125 crore mark. "This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity," it added.

The UIDAI receives about 3 crore authentication requests every day.

"Also, residents are more inclined on keeping their details in Aadhaar updated. The UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) till date," it said.

At present, the UIDAI receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar update requests daily, the release pointed out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram