126 New Covid-19 Cases in Delhi; No Fresh Death, Second Time in February

No fresh death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday in Delhi, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was zero, according to data shared by the city health department. On February 9, no fatality from the coronavirus was registered in the national capital, after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases and no death due to the pandemic on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.21 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. These 126 new cases came out of the 60,876 tests conducted the previous day. The fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,36,796, in the city, authorities said.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 38,921 RT-PCR tests and 21,955 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and February 7, the fatality counts were two on both days, same as on February 2. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 1,041 from 1,053 the previous day, according to the bulletin.