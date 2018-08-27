GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1,276 Dead in Monsoon Rains and Floods This Season, 443 in Kerala Alone

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala, where 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely hit by the rains and worst floods.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
1,276 Dead in Monsoon Rains and Floods This Season, 443 in Kerala Alone
A group of people are taken in a boat after they were rescued from a flooded area in Chengannur in the southern state of Kerala, India, Sunday, Aug.19, 2018. Some 800,000 people have been displaced and over 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
New Delhi: As many as 1,276 people have lost their lives, including 443 in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in eight states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala, where 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely hit by the rains and worst floods.

Standing crops on over 47,727 hectares of land were also damaged in the southern state.

As many as 218 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 198 in West Bengal, 166 in Karnataka, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 49 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland.

Thirty-seven people have also been missing -- 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and three in Karnataka, while 349 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the states.

Rains and deluge have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 23 each in Assam and West Bengal, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Kerala, 11 each in Karnataka and Nagaland and 10 in Gujarat.

Over 14.52 lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala, where 43,727 hectares of crops were damaged by the deluge.

In Assam, 11.47 lakh people have borne the brunt of the rains and floods, which have also hit crops on 27,930 hectares of land.

In West Bengal, 2.27 lakh people have been affected by the floods and crops in 48,552 hectares are damaged.

In Uttar Pradesh, 2.92 lakh people are affected by the monsoon rains which have also damaged 49,053 hectares of crops.

In Karnataka, 3.5 lakh population were hit by the rains, floods and landslides and crops on 3,521 hectares of land were damaged.

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

