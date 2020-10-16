1,277 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Haryana's Tally To 1,47,933; Death Toll 1,634

Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,634 on Friday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,277 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,47,933, a health department bulletin here said. Of the new fatalities, four were from Hisar, two each from Faridabad and Gurugram while one death each was reported from Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Jind districts, it said. Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases, include Gurugram (294), Faridabad (189) and Hisar (107).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,441 while the recovery rate is 91.84 per cent.

