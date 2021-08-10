127th Constitutional Amendment Granting OBC Reservation Passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the 127th Constitutional Amendment granting OBC reservation. The bill was on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar to restore the states’ power to identify and make their own OBC lists.

In the statement of objects and reasons, Kumar had said in order to adequately clarify that the states and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own list of SEBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) and with a view to maintain the federal structure of this country, there is a need to amend Article 342A and make consequential amendments in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution.

The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 inserted articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, and 342A that deals with the powers of the president to notify a particular caste as an SEBC and the power of Parliament to change the list. Article 366 (26C) defines SEBCs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here