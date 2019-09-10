Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

129 Kg Mephedrone Worth Rs 51 Crore Seized in Mumbai, Five Arrested

The seizure was made in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday based on a tip-off that two people would arrive at a bus-stand in suburban Bhandup to sell the contraband.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
129 Kg Mephedrone Worth Rs 51 Crore Seized in Mumbai, Five Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: In one of the biggest drug hauls in Mumbai, the Anti-Terrorism Squad seized 129 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 51 crore in the illicit market from five people, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday based on a tip-off that two people would arrive at a bus-stand in suburban Bhandup to sell the contraband, ATS deputy commissioner of police Vikram Deshmane told PTI.

"A search of the duo yielded 9 kg of mephedrone. Their interrogation led us to three more people from whom we seized 120 kg of the drug. The total value of the drug is Rs 51.6 crore. We also seized Rs 1.04 crore cash from them," he added.

"Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused used advanced technology and high quality chemicals to produce mephedrone in large quantities. Searches are continuing at the factories where it is suspected that the drugs were being manufactured," he said.

"We are checking on their client base, which may include college students and affluent class," the IPS officer said.

All the accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further probe into what might be among the biggest drug networks in the metropolis continued, Deshmane said.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug, known as 'meow meow' among various other code-names in peddlers' street lingo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram