The 12th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, was constructive, an offical press release said. This round of meeting was held following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and People’s Republic of China on 14th July in Dushanbe and the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on 25th June.

The specifics on the discussion and what has been agreed upon will be announced in a couple of days, according to sources.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas, the statement said.

Both India and China noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.

On July 22, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart agreed that the next round of the military commander-level talks should be convened “at the earliest".

