12th Round of India-China Military Talks to Begin Shortly. Here's What You Can Expect

Top Indian and Chinese commanders will hold the 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh sector on Saturday. The talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will begin at 10.30am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The previous round of military talks between the two sides took place on April 9 when the Indian Army told the PLA that disengagement at all friction points on the disputed border was crucial for the de-escalation of the conflict.

Here is what you can expect:

- Till date, 11 rounds of military talks at the Corps Commander level to find a resolution have taken place between the two sides. Except partial disengagement on both sides of Pangong Tso, talks have not yielded much outcome.

Military negotiations have, however, managed to control the temper of both forces and have been able to prevent a repeat of Galwan-type clash.

- Expect discussion on ‘complete disengagement’ on Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

- The meeting should also result in disengagement of troops and weapons from the general areas of Gogra and Hot Sprints.

- Further friction areas remain at Demchok and Depsang Plains, which will be taken up once disengagement is complete at Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in Gogra and Hot Springs.

- Once the disengagement from all friction areas is complete, the de-escalation of the massive troop build- up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh would be discussed, after which both sides will work out new guidelines for patrolling in these areas.

