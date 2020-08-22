13 Booked in Mathura for Cheating People in Name of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust: Police

Thirteen people, including a bhagwatacharya, were booked here for cheating people after a complaint was lodged against them by the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura, police said on Friday.

According to the FIR registered in Govind Nagar police station here, the 13 people allegedly formed a trust with a name similar to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in order to misguide people and take their money.

The complainant was filed by the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura, Kapil Sharma, police said.

The accused persons allegedly formed a trust with the name Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas to mislead people and collect donations for construction activity in Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

However, it is Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust which has been renovating the area since 1944, FIR filed by Sharma said. The police has registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 419 (cheating by impersonation).