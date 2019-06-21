Take the pledge to vote

13 Children Among 14 Hurt as Car Rams into Yoga Rally in Kerala School

The incident occurred at the Vivekananda Vidyalayam at Muvattupuzha when the school administrator's car hit them.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
13 Children Among 14 Hurt as Car Rams into Yoga Rally in Kerala School
Representative image.
Kochi: Thirteen children and a school teacher were injured when a car rammed into a Yoga Day rally carried out here in Kerala, a school official said.

The incident occurred at the Vivekananda Vidyalayam at Muvattupuzha when the school administrator's car hit them.

All injured were taken to the hospital when the students were discharged after first aid.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
