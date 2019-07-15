Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

13 Dead, Most of Kaziranga National Park and NH-37 Under Water as Flood Situation Worsens in Assam

About 80 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and 95 camps are under water as floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam. Officials said animals residing in the national park have been taken to the highlands.

Tulika Devi | News18

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday, with four more deaths reported from Jorhat, Barpeta and Dhubri districts, taking the total death toll to 13, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a report.

Nearly 26.5 lakh people across 28 districts have been affected by the floods so far. The communication between upper and lower Assam also got disrupted as the NH-37 near Kaziranga National Park submerged in water. State authorities have put restrictions on the entry of lightweight vehicles on the national highway.

About 80 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and 95 camps are under water as floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam. Officials said animals residing in the national park have been taken to the highlands.

The forest department is on high alert on the National Highway (NH) 37 in order to avoid poaching attempts by hunters. Time card system is applicable from 2pm on NH-37 and it will allow only 40kmph maximum speed limit for vehicles.

Assam water resource minister Keshab Mahanta took stock of Kaziranga flood situation on Monday.

Of the 28 affected districts, Barpeta is the worst hit with 7.35 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. They are followed by Dhubri where the number of affected is 3.38 lakh, the ASDMA said.

The water level of Brahmaputra river in Guwahati is about to cross the danger mark and city areas near the river bank have been put on alert.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark in Guwahati, at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, and at Badarpurghat in Karimganj.

Burhidehing river is also flowing above its danger mark at Khowang in Dibrugarh, Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH road crossing in Kamrup, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, Katakhal river at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara river at Karimganj town, the ASDMA said.

It said 3,181 villages were under water and 87,607 hectares of crop areas had been damaged. Authorities are running 327 relief camps and distribution centres in 24 districts, where 16,596 people are taking shelter at present.

Meanwhile, the NDRF and SDRF have rescued 7,833 people in the past 24 hours across the state. As many as 10,840 litres of mustard oil, 7,922 quintals of rice, tarpaulin sheets, water pouches, biscuits, milk powder, dal, salt and other essential items have been distributed among the flood-affected people.

